Homesick in Europe, Ukrainians are going home

The scale of the mass exodus from Ukraine has reached incredible heights since Russia launched a new war of aggression against the country on 24 February. According to the UN, more than 6.8 million Ukrainians have so far fled the country, a number that is still increasing.

But the movement of people is not one-directional. Though millions have left for Poland, Germany, the Baltic states and other parts of Europe, many are now choosing to return home to Ukraine, irrespective of the war that continues to rage unabated in the country’s eastern Donbas region.

Panayiotis Xenophontos, a lecturer at the University of Oxford who is volunteering at the Polish border, said that from mid-March to mid-April he and other volunteers had observed “a visible increase” in people crossing over the Polish border into Ukraine.

The aid group he co-founded, the Kharkiv and Przemyśl Project (KHARPP), had been spending 12 to 14 hours a day at the border town of Przemyśl, helping people to leave Ukraine. Xenophontos and his colleagues noticed that “as time went by, people started using the train station to go in the opposite direction”.

KHARPP’s observations are corroborated by statistics collated by the Polish Border Guard, which records the number of Ukrainians heading west to leave the country and the number moving east back to Ukraine.

According to the Polish Border Guard, several days in April saw more Ukrainians reentering Ukraine than leaving, a trend that sharply accelerated at the beginning of May. Though millions of Ukrainians remain abroad at the time of writing, more are returning to Ukraine through Poland than leaving.

Financial woes

At first glance, Ukrainians’ decisions to return appear difficult to understand, given the savage ferocity of Vladimir Putin’s war machine – with shelling and long-range missiles continuing to regularly kill people across the country.

The likes of Irpin, Bucha and Mariupol – all made infamous by the Russian army’s summary executions, torture and multiple mass graves – are hardly places anyone would want to return to. But many towns and cities, particularly in western Ukraine, are deemed relatively safe. And life in Europe comes with its own challenges for displaced Ukrainians, with many missing friends and family and the familiarity of home.