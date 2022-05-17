More than 70 years ago, Allied victory in the Second World War brought with it a powerful wave of hatred for all things German. Since the end of the war, the Germans repeatedly accepted responsibility for their actions. They made reparations to the Allied nations and lifelong compensation payments to concentration camp survivors. Nevertheless, it took decades for the hatred to subside in countries that had suffered under their occupation.

Today, Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, committed in the name of of ‘denazification’ and ‘protecting Russian speakers’, have inspired many Ukrainians to reject everything Russian: to try to forget the Russian language and erase all Russian classical literature – with its imperial flavour and patronising of conquered peoples – from memory.

How and in what form Ukrainian culture will retain its Russian-speaking component will become clear only when the war ends. But the longer the war continues, the more Russian-speaking culture will suffer in Ukraine, Russia and the world.

The genesis of hatred

The growing hatred for everything Russian in Ukraine began with hatred for Vladimir Putin, who supported ex-president Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies, annexed Crimea and started a war in Donbas. But until recently, most Ukrainians did not blame all Russians for the Putin regime’s crimes.

This changed with Russia’s open aggression against Ukraine. It has become increasingly clear that most Russian soldiers joined the army more or less voluntarily, under contract. Of course, most professional Russian soldiers come from the country’s most depressed regions and join the armed forces primarily due to a lack of decent education and other work opportunities. Undoubtedly, the social catastrophe in these regions is the result of many years of rule by Moscow and St Petersburg big business, which has methodically extorted and neglected them over many years.

But whatever the social causes that lead Russians to join the army, they must take personal responsibility for their actions. Russian soldiers are committing war crimes. How else can the bodies of civilians found in Bucha –with their hands tied behind their backs and shot in the back of the head – be explained? They certainly didn’t die by accident. It was a deliberate killing of already detained civilians who could no longer resist and posed no threat.

But even more appalling is the fact that so many Russians seem to support this war, believing the cynical statements of the Russian General Staff that the army has nothing to do with these killings. Instead of even pretending that they are ready to participate in an investigation, the Russian authorities simply deny the obvious facts.

Despite the tens of thousands of civilians killed in Ukraine, opinion polls suggest that support for the war is actually growing in Russia. Even many of those who initially believed it was a mistake, or were against it for humanitarian reasons, now appear to consider that, in light of the US’s actions in Afghanistan and Iraq, Russia has the ‘right to do what it wants in its own backyard’. While the numbers supporting Putin could be inflated, international sanctions and the ‘cancelling’ of Russian culture have definitely hurt people’s pride.