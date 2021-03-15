In Ukraine, anger over fuel poverty is bringing people out into the streets

Early this year, a wave of ‘tariff protests’ swept Ukraine’s rural settlements, towns and small cities. The protests, organised largely spontaneously, were often accompanied by road closures, and were actively fueled by opposition TV channels.

The Ukrainian government has since backtracked and headed off the protest campaign by returning state regulation of energy prices in the country’s municipal utilities sector. But it has paid a political price for this move, and perhaps postponed a further public reckoning over utilities prices.

In mid-February, an International Monetary Fund mission left Kyiv without approving the renewal of the stand-by loan programme for Ukraine. According to the IMF, one of the stumbling blocks was the government’s inconsistent introduction of market tariffs for utilities.

State regulation of gas prices and a government-mandated delay on increasing electricity prices are only in force until April. While the Ukrainian government is trying to reopen negotiations with the IMF, the country’s trade unions are now talking about fuel poverty – which citizens are yet to face on the current scale – for the first time.

Shocking payments

In early January, Ukrainian citizens received their first utilities bills for the winter – receipts for payments for heating, water and gas supply, sewage, electricity, house maintenance and garbage collection.

Many people were shocked by the amounts they had to pay for heating in December. The rise in gas tariffs hit residents of rural areas – where natural gas is used for heating – particularly hard. Compared to the summer, the cost of gas in the winter across the country went up threefold, reaching almost 300 euro per 1,000 cubic metres of gas. At the same time, the average income of Ukrainian households is 120 euro per person (according to official data for the first nine months of 2020).

The protests that ensued exposed the reality of fuel poverty in Ukraine, particularly in its rural areas. But the state is already aware of the problem. In 2019, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine noted the threat of a significant increase in fuel poverty – the ability of citizens to pay for energy use. According to the Statistics Service, in 2019, about 30% of rural residents and 17% of urban residents indicated that they did not have enough funds to heat their homes. More than 18% reported that they did not have the funds to pay for all utilities.