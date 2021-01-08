Towards a more equal field in Central Asia research

Both initiatives are massive undertakings, but alone they are not enough to bring these scholarly communities closer together. An implicit bias still runs deep even in forums that aim to foster connections between Western and Central Asian scholars. Despite the richness of scholarship from Central Asia, organisations like Central Eurasian Studies Society (CESS), the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies, or the Association for the Studies of Nationalities are yet to recognise a book by a Central Asian scholar. (Disclosure: a book by one of the authors, Erica Marat, was considered by CESS awards this year.)

When faced with a lack of recognition, Central Asian scholars are usually given one or both of the following reasons: 1) they are not sufficiently promoting their work internationally, and/or 2) their work is simply not good enough.

Both responses show how Western area studies scholars are often unwilling or uncomfortable accepting knowledge produced in a non-western context. Placing the blame and responsibility on the underrepresented authors is the common trap organisations failing to actively seek diversity frequently face. While inclusion is often a stated goal, not enough is done to achieve it.

Luckily, networks such as Women Also Know Stuff and People of Color Also Know Stuff have generated useful ways to create a more inclusive academic environment. Chief among them is pro-active outreach to underrepresented groups. Other tools include changing award categories, diversifying the composition of selection committees, altering evaluation processes, and offering mentorship and co-authorship. In addition, course syllabi can include more authors from Central Asia, area studies journals can dedicate more resources to working with scholars from non-Western background, and more publications can be translated into local languages.

Both the recognition of scholars native to the area of study and efforts to reach audiences in where research is conducted will significantly enrich the entire field. This has already been seen in Latin American and South Asian area studies. Academics in these fields have strived to be more inclusive by constantly reflecting on power imbalances, and have succeeded in generating richer discussions. The notions of decolonial and post-colonial inequalities between Western and non-Western academics helped create useful intellectual exchanges that surpassed area studies alone, contributing to disciplinary studies as well.

In the meantime, Central Asian scholars based in the West have also been reflecting on the meaning of knowledge production as a deeply personal and often political process. In joint online discussions run by UK-based sociologists Diana Kudaibergenova and Gulzat Botoeva, participants pondered on how for many Central Asian scholars, academic research is more than a career calling, but often a way to understand their own past, their family, and community. They also face a constant struggle between maintaining connection with their own community and living and working in a place where their academic work will be recognised.

The most succinct view on the broad inequalities in the field and the meaning of research for Central Asian scholars comes from Mohira Suyarkulova, a professor at the American University of Central Asia. In her memorable keynote at CESS in 2019, she explained how for scholars like her, studies of gender and sexuality are a form a praxis, “a process whereby theories and knowledge gained through research are enacted, embodied and realised through action aimed at advocacy, community mobilization, education and political direct action.” Perspectives from scholars intimately connected to their research fields are what’s still largely missing in Western discourse.

The continuing imbalances in knowledge production, inclusivity, and access shows the limitations of Central Asian are studies. Excluding voices, whether consciously or not, undermines even the most privileged scholars in the field. Without new insights from their Central Asian colleagues, Western academics are confined to rehashing old views. The drive for inclusivity should be fuelled by the principle that the true owners of knowledge are the populations who are from that area of study. The ethics of acknowledgement of the ownership and the richness of diverse perspectives must always guide the research process.

Both Erica Marat and Zhibek Aisarina are affiliated with the Oxus Society. Marat is also part of the editorial committee at the Central Asian Almanac journal. She’s been a member and a participant at CESS, ASEEES, and ASN for many years.