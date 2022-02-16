The UK can sanction Russian luxury property. But will it?

A luxury mansion in leafy Surrey owned by a pro-Kremlin oligarch. A central London penthouse property controlled by a former Russian public official.

These are among the high-value, Kremlin-linked UK properties that the British government could target with its new Russian sanctions legislation – if it wishes to do so.

Russian businesspeople and officials accused of corruption or links to the Kremlin own at least 150 properties worth £1.5bn, according to Transparency International. If those individuals were sanctioned, the economic use of their assets, including property, would be frozen. Sanctioned individuals would not be able to sell, rent or remortgage their property to free up capital.

Campaigners, commentators and politicians have long argued that UK authorities should look to take such action. But experts warn there’s little to stop members of the Russian ruling class from moving their assets offshore before the UK authorities decide to act – and the government could disagree over how widely to use the sanctions at all. Here’s what you need to know.

What does the new law actually mean?

The UK’s updated Russia sanctions legislation has been written with a broad scope, allowing the UK government to target individuals who have been involved either in “destabilising Ukraine” or “obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia”.

The categories of ‘benefit’ and ‘support’ are also broadly written, and include people or companies working in Russia’s defence, electronics, energy, finance and construction sectors.

Michael O’Kane, head of business crime at law firm Peters & Peters, suspects that the UK government has already drawn up a list of targets in case – in the words of Boris Johnson – the “first Russian toecap” crosses into Ukraine.

“Under this new legislation, you don’t have to show that an asset is disproportionate to an individual’s income,” he told openDemocracy. “You just need to show that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the person is essentially benefiting from supporting the government of Russia. And that’s a pretty broad test.”

In turn, the legislation draws on existing regulations that permit the freezing of any economic activity associated with a designated person’s property in the UK. To designate someone under UK sanctions, the foreign secretary must put forward their name and supporting evidence of their involvement in a sanctionable activity.