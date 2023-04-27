The Ukrainian government is considering raising consumer electricity prices in a move that could exacerbate the financial pressures of Russia’s war on ordinary Ukrainians.

Removing subsidies for energy bills – a form of poverty protection during wartime – could increase the financial needs of Ukrainians by up to $750m (about £600m), according to a recent study by the World Bank.

But now a range of factors – including demands from the International Monetary Fund, Russia’s infrastructure campaign, and the state’s costly commitments to supporting green energy producers – mean Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s administration is considering raising consumer prices at the end of May.

As speculation mounted that the government would raise prices within days, prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that the subsidies would continue for another month.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Government officials say they are looking at a range of options – from gradually “softening the economic consequences” for consumers to more “radical” options.

“By supporting [the subsidised consumer] tariff, the state subsidies every kilowatt-hour, regardless of consumers’ income levels,” said senior government advisor Yuriy Boyko in a recent interview, noting that the state spends 140bn hryvnia (£3.7bn) a year on these subsidies.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already led to falling incomes and the flight of millions of people from the country. At least 24% of the population currently lives on less than $6.85 per day as a result of the invasion, the World Bank reported in March.

Officials say the country’s wealthiest households are taking advantage of the subsidised prices. But in reality, it’s likely that price rises will affect those who are facing the economic crisis caused by the Russian invasion.

High prices

Over the past decade, energy prices have risen sevenfold in Ukraine – and have become a frequent source of public concern. In the wake of the country’s 2014 revolution, the government was forced to raise consumer prices as part of its financing arrangement with the IMF.

Thus, while in 2012 the minimum price per kilowatt hour was 0.22 hryvnia for consumers, since 2017 it has been 1.44 hryvnia.

Thanks to state price subsidies, Ukrainians pay some of the lowest prices in Europe for electricity – but it is also one of the poorest countries in Europe, and now its economy has been wrecked by the Russian invasion.

As a recent World Bank needs assessment reported, Ukraine’s blanket energy subsidy “reduces losses that accumulate in social protection by shifting them to the energy sector”.

Today, Ukrainian government officials are arguing the case for a price rise on the basis that the richer members of society consume too much electricity – and are therefore taking up much-needed state funds.