Ukraine needs UN peacekeepers. Here’s why

In the future, historians will write books about what really happened during the current escalation. The archives will open, sources will talk. And the books will address what was discussed at diplomatic negotiations, what the Kremlin actually wanted as it made its unfulfillable demands, and why sources in the Western media ramped up the threat of full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And of course, the British Foreign Office’s claim that it exposed Putin’s plans to organise a coup in Ukraine.

But while I hope to read these books in the future, I am writing this from Ukraine in early 2022, where the government is trying to control the panic that is both gripping society and threatening to collapse the economy. Right now, I’m worried about the threat of Russian invasion, and how I, and other people, can avoid a new war when we have no idea what is happening behind the scenes diplomatically.

Can we use the current escalation to make progress on solving the conflict in Donbas, now in its eighth year? And when can I, like all the other Ukrainians who are from Donbas, finally visit our home?

On the front line

At the end of January, a Ukrainian think tank, the Center for Defense Strategies, analysed the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The authors of the report concluded that a large-scale invasion is unlikely in 2022. Much more likely, they said, was a range of other scenarios, such as a large-scale military escalation in the Donbas that would involve both Russian military forces and an attempt to break through the current front line. The American Institute for the Study of War came to a similar conclusion. Nevertheless, the media and politicians have paid this threat little attention, focusing on the more unlikely full-scale invasion.

Since 2015, the frontline in Donbas has hardly changed. The Kremlin has not needed further incursions, and Kyiv realised that if there was a large-scale attack, regular Russian troops would be brought in once again, like in August 2014. Positional battles have continued since, and not a month goes by without deaths on both sides of the front line. Only in the summer of 2020, after yet another ceasefire was signed, did we see a month without an exchange of fire. But by autumn 2020, the number of such exchanges began to gradually grow, before escalating sharply in April 2021 as Russian forces began to gather on Ukraine’s borders.

From a military point of view, the ongoing fighting in the Donbas makes little sense: it changes nothing on the ground. But when the military forces are so closely positioned, the line of contact stretches 400km and there is a high level of distrust between the sides, it is difficult to stop the constant gunfire and shelling. Indeed, periodic escalations can be deployed for political pressure, and a deterioration in relations can cancel any progress in holding the ceasefire. In Ukraine, constant news about soldiers and civilians killed has poisoned the political atmosphere, deepening the distance between people on both sides of the frontline.

Under these circumstances, there is one obvious solution – and one that is only more relevant today: the introduction of UN peacekeepers.