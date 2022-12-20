Ukraine’s largest Orthodox church is in crisis over its ongoing connections to Moscow. It faces a ban by the Ukrainian government, raids by the security services and internal turmoil.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has hundreds of thousands of followers in the country. But since Russia’s invasion this year, it has come under increasing scrutiny. Until May it was officially subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church, based in Moscow, and its leaders appear unwilling to make the break complete.

At the start of December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that the Ukrainian state would prevent “religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in the Russian Federation” from operating in the country for the sake of Ukraine’s “spiritual independence”. Sanctions have also been imposed on a number of clergy.

Church members say they do not know what to expect next, and claim they are being persecuted by the authorities. The Ukrainian security services (SBU) search churches and monasteries almost every day, claiming that they are looking for weapons and saboteurs.

The sudden surge of interest in the church may result from the desire of the new SBU chief, Vasyl Malyuk, to improve the image of his agency. In November, it was revealed that the organisation had discovered 700 pro-Kremlin collaborators in its ranks.

Changes in Zelenskyi’s circle of advisers may also have been responsible. The president recently said he is consulting on church issues with Viktor Yelenskyi, a leading religious scholar who advocates for a ban on the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Different denominations

First, some background. Eastern Orthodox Christianity is the largest religious confession in modern Ukraine. The country has had several Orthodox denominations, which have all vied for the role of ‘national church’ since the 1990s.

The largest in terms of parishes and monasteries is the Moscow-affiliated branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. On the eve of Russia’s full-scale war, this church counted more than 12,000 communities in the country.

The second- and third-largest churches were the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Kyiv Patriarchate – a patriarchate is an organisation that is in charge of an Orthodox church in a particular region – and the Ukrainian Autocephalous (that is, independent) Orthodox Church. Since 2018 these two churches have been formally united in the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which has no affiliation with any other patriarchate.

These three denominations had identical doctrine and rituals; they differ only on matters of church independence. Indeed, the Ukrainian state’s attitude towards the Moscow-led Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been in constant flux over the past 30 years between favouritism, pressure and neutrality – depending on who has been in power.

But with the start of the war in Donbas in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the image of the “Moscow church” deteriorated significantly.