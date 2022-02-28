Why Russia’s anti-war movement is small but defiant

In the early morning of 24 February 2022, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. That same day, unsanctioned street protests were held in many Russian cities. Due to the actions of the Russian police, which dispersed any gatherings, it is difficult to calculate exactly how many people took part in the anti-war protests. But the number of people detained is known: human rights organisation OVD-Info counted almost 2,000 people.

For comparison, when opposition leader Alexey Navalny was arrested in January 2021 – the largest unsanctioned protests in the history of independent Russia – OVD-Info reported that 3,893 people were detained. These figures show that many people in Russia came out against the war, but the number was still lower than a year ago. Most importantly, protest attendance did not correspond to the degree of indignation against Russia’s invasion expressed online.

Celebrities speak out

Even celebrities who are well integrated into Russian pop culture have published anti-war appeals online. Ever since the Kremlin took control of Russia’s airwaves in the early 2000s, TV presenters and artists have either shied away from political statements or, on the contrary, have demonstrated loyalty to the authorities, which has often been generously repaid. Their public condemnation of the war is indicative – it may be followed by ‘excommunication’ and the collapse of their careers.

Valery Meladze, for example, a well-known singer and producer who is also a long-time member of the ruling United Russia party, posted a video message on his Instagram on Thursday. In it, he condemned Russia’s military operations and called for a diplomatic solution. Prominent comedian and showman Maxim Galkin, who is also a state media presenter, posted “There are no justifications for war” on Instagram, together with a black square. Another state media host, comedian Ivan Urgant, posted the following message on social media: “Fear and Pain. NO WAR.” Urgant’s evening programme was supposed to be shown on 25 February. It was taken off the air.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

There’s little point in running through other statements by other leaders of Russian public opinion who are less prominent and less dependent on the authorities. It would take up too much space. The question is: why haven’t more people taken to the streets? The Russian opposition has, after all, been organising actions called ‘The March of Millions’ with the specific goal of mass protests for the past decade.

There are several reasons why.

Opposition crackdown

First of all, Russian society lacks institutions that are capable of taking up the organisation of protests, especially at short notice. For example, the 2021 protests over Navalny’s arrest were organised through Navalny’s network of local coordinating teams around the country – perhaps the only real political machine left in Russia. Since the end of the last decade, the Navalny network has been the centre of all protest activity in Russia. The organisation included 45 regional branches, with 180 full-time employees and an unspecified number of volunteers.

Thanks to these resources and planning, the network managed to establish contact with a wide section of Russian society. After the Navalny network was declared an extremist organisation in June 2021, the legal structure was liquidated and many of its employees were forced to emigrate abroad. The social media accounts of the network (including Telegram channels and mailing lists) – which established contact with Russian audiences – were more or less frozen.

As a result, when Russia invaded Ukraine last week, there was no working mechanism capable of quickly coordinating people to take to the streets en masse. The remaining media resources of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (for example, on Twitter) published only news about the war, interspersed with updates from a Russian courtroom where yet another trial of Navalny was entering its fourth day.