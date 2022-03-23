Waiting for the Ukrainian spring: a letter from Kyiv

On 23 February I was debating whether to order a new shoe rack for our apartment in Kyiv. The next day, at four in the morning, I woke my one-year-old son with shaking hands. As he cried, I threw clothes and essentials into a bag, thinking that I might never see my home again. Neither the shoe rack nor any other lovingly acquired and arranged possessions would matter any more.

My son said goodbye to his adored black moose; goodbye to the toy car he had just gotten old enough to ride; goodbye to the board books, the photographs, the crib, the teddy bear.

Now I am back in Kyiv. My husband and I returned home after leaving my son with his grandparents in Western Ukraine. We’d hoped that Ivano-Frankivsk, my hometown, would be a safe haven, but the Russians have recently been firing cruise missiles at the city’s airport. By now, all Ukrainians understand that there are no safe places left for us any more.

My husband and I are journalists, and we try to keep doing our jobs. But in a city under siege, we also do anything we can – anything that friends or strangers ask for. We give people lifts to the train station, because public transport is virtually defunct. We bring food to bomb shelters. We water plants. We feed fish whose owners have fled. We search for blood pressure pills for elderly neighbours.

Sometimes the errands are unexpected: grandmothers sheltering in a basement ask for a sack of flour to make buns – pyrizhky – for the remaining children in the neighbourhood.

Over half of the capital’s inhabitants have left; just under two million people now remain. In the street, we mainly see men and the elderly – most older Ukrainians fiercely refuse to leave their homes. All the shops are closed, except supermarkets and some pharmacies. There are long queues.

My husband and I have moved from our apartment on the left bank of the river to a friend’s place on the right bank. It’s safer here. We’ve been added to the building’s group chat. Today, the neighbours are discussing where to find a common space to store the supplies we’ve all stocked up on, and how to best set it up to survive a blockade, if we lose gas, electricity, phone signal and heating.

The subject is timely: Ukraine already has several cities where people cook on bonfires outdoors and melt snow for drinking water. One of them is Mariupol. I’ve visited this city many times. Now, my friend’s mother is there, under the bombs. She’s been unreachable for 12 days, as are many thousands of other Mariupol residents – children, parents, brothers, and sisters.