Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lviv’s railway station has become a haven for people fleeing the fighting and airstrikes.

For most who have fled their homes, this is the first place where they can eat and sleep safely in weeks, the first place where they can cry uncontrollably, at last. This is where women see off men who are going to war, and where men see off their mothers, wives and children who are forced to flee the country. Tens of thousands of kilograms of humanitarian aid pass through the station to be sent all around the country.

Many people have been seeking refuge in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine and approximately 70 kilometres east of the Polish border. Aside from a strike to an aircraft repair plant on 18 March, it has been largely untouched by Russian bombing.

Trains arrive at all hours. People come from Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odesa and Chernihiv. Sometimes they arrive in their cars when railway connections have been interrupted. The station’s forecourt is very crowded. The queue at the entrance stretches across the big square outside. Women, men, children, people in wheelchairs, soldiers, dogs and cats in carriers, birds in cages, hamsters in pockets. Along the wall of the station and in every available corner of the hall, people are sitting on their bags, lying on mats, trying to doze off while standing up. Ten people are waiting by each socket to charge their phone. “Mum, I’m on two percent battery. I’m already in Lviv, I’m OK. Can you hear me?”

Leaving Kharkiv

A room for women and children has been set up on the first floor of the station. A woman in a beige tracksuit sits on a mattress on the floor, eyes closed but unable to sleep. There are several bags full of children’s things and a couple of toys next to her. This is Irina, from Kharkiv. She arrived in Lviv yesterday with her four children. Her eldest is 11, her youngest five. She raises them on her own. “We’re already doing better… Leaving was very difficult. Getting to the station was near impossible. We had to walk. Taxis wouldn’t stop. I walked, with the bags, the children, under airstrikes. It was very hard.”

At this point, a young woman carrying a baby in a warm pram footmuff comes up to us. “Guys, can I please leave this one to sleep here with you while you’re up? She didn’t sleep at all yesterday, we were driving… Let me lie her down for just ten minutes, OK?”

“Go ahead, of course,” Irina says, clearing her things from a corner of the mattress. The woman puts her daughter down and rushes away. “At least for ten minutes. Thank you, thank you!”