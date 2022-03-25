This is our local clothing brand Aviatsiya Halychyny (‘Galician Aviation’). All our items are made locally, right here in Lviv. The logos and slogans on our T-shirts are references to specific air brigades or units here in Ukraine. Like the 10th Maritime Aviation Brigade, or the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade, and so on. Sometimes we just use these brigades’ slogans. For example, the 16th Brigade uses the phrase “Only by fighting can you truly live,” so we use it too.

These shirts are in high demand at the moment. During a difficult time for the country, people are looking for something patriotic. Something that has meaning.

Displaced persons, in particular, are buying our products too. There aren’t a lot of clothes shops open now. We’re a sort of oasis here. Our client base has grown a lot as many have become familiar with our products.

People from eastern Ukraine, who didn’t know about our brand, are now familiar with it. At first, they were buying things like T-shirts out of necessity – and they ended up liking the style. One person can come in two or three days in a row to shop some more for their family.

We donate a portion of our profits to the Ukrainian armed forces. The people receiving this money understand better what sort of things are needed at the front.

We’re planning to issue a T-shirt featuring the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ [a probably mythical fighter pilot who is said to have shot down numerous Russian planes]. You’ll soon find shirts with the “Russian warship, go **** yourself” meme in our stores. And we have a shirt with the legendary Mriya aeroplane, which is already iconic [the world’s heaviest aircraft, and only one was built].

Mriya was unfortunately destroyed in a blaze. I hope we’ll rebuild it.

Vyacheslav Bondar, Fled Hostomel with his wife and bedridden mother