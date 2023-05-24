Unstable labour market

Ukraine’s actual unemployment numbers are hard to estimate.

Analysing GDP figures and carrying out random sampling has led Verstiuk to believe at least half of Ukrainians are either unemployed or working only part-time. “For example, a municipal street cleaner might work two hours a day and earn 1,000 to 2,000 hryvnias [£22 to £44] a month,” he said. “It’s widespread.”

According to research by the Kyiv School of Economics, as of 2022 more than 100 large and medium-sized enterprises suffered collective losses of $13bn [£10.5bn], while only about 40% of small and micro enterprises (those with fewer than ten workers and revenue below €700,000) are working at full capacity.

Verstiuk believes the majority of layoffs occurred in the corporate private sector – jobs such as those in offices, banks and investment companies. The IT sector is also suffering. Economic uncertainty has led to more international restraint in the awarding of IT contracts to Ukrainian companies, while at least half of Ukraine’s IT workers left last year.

“Unemployment in Ukraine is at its highest level since 1991,” said Verstiuk. “The main reason is of course Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“But the Ukrainian labour market has also turned out to be unstable. It is often more profitable for employers to close a company through bankruptcy and drive people out into the street… than to pay salaries to people who do not work because they are sitting in bomb shelters. Many have done just that, simply launching bankruptcy proceedings to avoid paying wages.”

Verstiuk left his own job as a business editor at NV magazine last summer, after the publication slashed salaries by about 60%. After five months, living off 5,000 hryvnias (£108) a month was no longer viable.

“I am one of those people who lost practically everything during the war,” he said.