In the early hours of 24 February, former politician Oleksandr Vilkul held no official position of power in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih in south-eastern Ukraine.

Hours later, he was leading the city’s defence against Russian forces.

First, Vilkul successfully ordered people to block the runway of the local airport “with anything you can find” to prevent Russian planes from landing.

Then, as a convoy of Russian military forces began their approach from Crimea, Vilkul put out the same order for the city’s roads – ordering they be blocked with huge mining trucks that he tells me were “worth ten million dollars”.

But how did a man without any position in the Kryvyi Rih city administration manage to take charge? How did he come to be the one issuing orders – and why were people following them?

When I asked Vilkul this, in an interview held in a secret location in the city, he simply said: “I have a certain authority. It helped me make the city into a single fist.”