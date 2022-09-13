“Sometimes the first time relatives of prisoners hear news about them is from me,” Vitaliy Sytnikov told me.

Sytnikov is one of 22 Ukrainian volunteers detained by Russian forces while delivering humanitarian aid to Mariupol earlier this year and taken to the Olenivka colony, a Russian-controlled prison camp in Donetsk region.

The camp made global headlines after an explosion on 29 July killed at least 50 Ukrainian soldiers who’d been detained while defending the Azovstal steelworks.

Since being freed in early July, Sitnikov and 20 of the former volunteers have come together to set up a group on popular messaging app Telegram, where former captives can publish information about people they saw while in Russian custody. (Serhiy Tarasenko, the last of the 22 volunteers, is still held in Olenivka today.)

“It’s nice that there is a benefit from our former situation,” Sitnikov added, referring to his captivity in Olenivka, which lasted more than three months.

The group offers hope to relatives who’ve struggled to obtain information about captives or missing soldiers from Ukrainian state institutions.

Since the Russian invasion began, the Ukrainian security and intelligence services have consistently urged the public not to reveal any information about people in Russian captivity. They warn that doing so could harm prisoner exchanges with Russian forces.

For relatives, the lack of knowledge is made even more agonising with the widespread reports of torture and inhumane treatment in Russian custody.

They are left to rely on more informal channels: the numerous Facebook and Telegram groups – such as the Olenivka group – where volunteers identify Ukrainian captives from Russian propaganda videos, compile lists of prisoners and answer relatives’ requests.

Missing loved ones

One volunteer, Kostiantyn Velychko, was held in Olenivka after being detained by Russian forces at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Mariupol at the end of March. He estimates that between February and the beginning of July, around 5,500 Ukrainians – both prisoners of war and civilian detainees – have been through the camp, although some have since been transferred elsewhere.

During his three months in Olenivka, Velychko, a programmer before the Russian invasion, set up and ran a registry of captives on prison computers in the camp, which is based on the territory of the ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’. This was a part of his forced labour duties, but also a “conscious way”, he said, of helping others in deadly circumstances.

Today, the 41-year-old uses the information he gathered on captives to assist their relatives and the Ukrainian state institutions working to free them.

“When a person knows that their loved one is alive, they are ready to move mountains,” Velychko said. “And this creates a more organised pressure on the [Ukrainian] state to work with people, [and on other hand] with prisoners of war.”

“We are not only helping people find out where their loved ones are, we are helping our society to change the situation for the better,” he added.