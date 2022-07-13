Two Ukrainian prisoners of war who were released from Russian jails in April have told openDemocracy about the terrible conditions they faced – including systematic torture and other violations of their human rights.

Little is known about the conditions in which Russia is holding Ukrainians. More than 7,000 Ukrainian military personnel and 1,500 civilians are currently in captivity there, Ukrainian officials say.

According to former captives and Ukrainian authorities, detainees are usually detained in prisons close to Russia’s border with Ukraine: in the Kursk, Rostov and Bryansk regions.

The Russian authorities deny that they have forcefully deported and imprisoned Ukrainian civilians.

Ukraine’s military intelligence and civilian security services control prisoner exchanges with Russia, and rarely share information with the media to prevent this sensitive process from being disrupted.

Detainees’ relatives receive scant information, and face an agonising wait to find out if their loved ones are among those who have been handed back to Ukraine in such exchanges.

Sasha Cherniak – a civilian on his way home

On 24 February, the day of the Russian invasion, Sasha Cherniak had to deliver cash from a sale to his workplace in Havronshchyna – a village west of Kyiv – so his colleagues could get paid.

The 39-year-old has been a driver for a cargo equipment sales company for six years. He lives in Dmytrivka, 20km away. Both villages were occupied in the days following the invasion.

With no buses running, Cherniak and his colleagues spent four days in the office as the Russian army advanced towards Kyiv. The group lived mainly off boxes of apples they found in the basement and drank vodka from a local shop.

On the morning of 28 February, Cherniak decided to walk home. His route took him past a golf club – where Russian troops had installed themselves.

“When I approached the gate, they fired two warning shots at my feet,” he told openDemocracy. “Then one [soldier] jumped out and grabbed me by the scruff of the neck. Another started hitting me in the ribs, and another on the back of my head, with the butt of a gun. They shouted at me, tied up my hands and legs, pulled my hat over my eyes and wrapped it with duct tape so that I couldn’t see.”

He was then interrogated and beaten.