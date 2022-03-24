On 27 February, a flailing Putin publicly announced that he had put Russia’s nuclear ‘deterrents’ on ‘special alert’. This was a desperate signal, in view of the fact that so many nuclear weapons on both sides of the conflict were already physically held on prompt-launch high alert.

Why nuclear weapons don’t work as deterrents

Far from deterring war, nuclear possession encourages reckless military behaviour that ignores real-world dangers and enables certain leaders to believe they can deter others while enjoying freedom of action and impunity for themselves. Tony Blair's memoirs confirmed this, with regard to his decision to take Britain into the illegal war on Iraq in 2003.

Women all over the world know that weapons-dependent men in our governments and on our streets endanger our safety, security and human rights – as is happening right now. Ukraine’s mothers and children are joining the millions of displaced, desperate refugees from other nations, such as Syria and Afghanistan, which have also been torn apart by wars in recent decades, while Europeans were being smugly assured that ‘our’ nuclear weapons were keeping the peace.

Portrayed by proponents as the glue that holds NATO together, nuclear armaments have for far too long been treated as magical objects that confer power, status, safety and impunity. This propaganda has been absorbed into societies through networks of military, industrial, bureaucratic and academic institutions with personal and political vested interests.

Historical evidence belies this pro-nuclear propaganda. Nuclear weapons do not deter war or make life safer or more peaceful. Russian and American analysts, including nuclear missile operators, agree on this. There have been many near-misses since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Even the smallest so-called ‘tactical’ nuclear threat could have massive humanitarian consequences. Now, further miscalculations by Putin and NATO could lead to nuclear war, putting the survival of the whole planet at risk.

Deterrence theories rely on assumptions that a nuclear-armed leader would not destroy self or country. Beguiled by their constructs of rational political leaders, numbers and games, these theories ignored history and how certain patriarchal men behave when they fear they might be humiliated. Think not only about the massacres committed by Hitler and Stalin, but also the daily news reports of men who kill their partners, children and parents.

Nuclear war is the ultimate in ‘murder-suicide’ crimes, but deterrence theories fail to factor in how narcissistic leaders armed with nuclear weapons may choose to blot out future possibilities that their egos refuse to face. These are the reasons why Russia’s nuclear forces enabled Putin to invade Ukraine, while nuclear-armed NATO failed to deter.

What needs to change

This war has finally stripped nuclear deterrence delusions bare. This is not a war game or a movie. This is real life, with real mistakes and terrible humanitarian consequences.

Forward-looking diplomacy can end this war and prevent the next one. Ukraine needs a ceasefire to be imposed immediately, and upheld, implemented and monitored by regional and international institutions.

Negotiations that include skilled and experienced women at all levels are necessary to bring new ideas and approaches to address the causes of this conflict and build sustainable peace and security arrangements. Lessons need to be learned, and steps taken to prevent the use of missiles and explosive weapons in populated areas.

All nuclear forces need to be physically de-alerted as a matter of urgency. Putin, NATO heads and the other nuclear-armed leaders must pledge publicly that they will not attack nuclear sites or use nuclear weapons under any circumstances. Then, as a matter of urgency, everyone needs to reinvigorate nuclear disarmament efforts, and get rid of the nuclear posturing, mindsets and technologies that sustain and deliver these weapons of mass annihilation.