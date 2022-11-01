Relatives of captured soldiers from one of Ukraine’s most successful military units have criticised their government for not pushing for the soldiers to be included in prisoner exchanges with Russia – and for allegedly telling them to keep quiet about the subject.

Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade has defended the key eastern town of Izium since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, and helped drive Ukraine’s recent counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region. In late September, president Volodymyr Zelenskyi personally thanked the unit for its ongoing “heroic” defence of Bakhmut, currently one of the fiercest points on Ukraine’s eastern frontline.

But the 93rd’s battlefield successes have not translated into consideration for prisoner exchange with Russia, relatives of soldiers from the unit have told openDemocracy.

"We are constantly faced with the problem of the authorities shutting us up,” says Oleksandra Skrebets, whose husband, a soldier from the 93rd Brigade, is in Russian captivity. “They say we cannot speak for our POWs.”

She claims the Ukrainian authorities have told her that campaigning publicly on behalf of her husband might jeopardise negotiations.

At the same time, families whose loved ones are in Russian captivity have seen recent, high-profile exchanges attract widespread media coverage, which makes them distrust the official advice.

What really works, they say, is to keep fighting.

“If we remain silent, they [the Ukrainian government] will leave our Ukrainian prisoners there,” says Angelika Kalashnikova, the sister of another captured soldier from the 93rd Brigade. “I don’t want our government to just forget and leave these guys to rot in captivity.”

Ukraine has a policy of not commenting on prisoner exchanges, and the defence intelligence service, which has partial oversight of the issue, did not respond to a request from openDemocracy.

A senior official recently told a Ukrainian news website that criticism was unfair, and that the government was working “quietly and calmly” to free all prisoners.