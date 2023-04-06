Russia’s invasion is forcing the Ukrainian government to implement austerity measures in the education sector – as the country’s teachers express concerns about a cost of living crisis.

Interviews with local officials, teachers and trade union activists in Ukraine reveal the extent of the cuts instituted by the Ukrainian government.

More than a year after the invasion, Ukraine’s public finances are under huge pressure as defence spending increases and almost all other funding is cut back.

This has translated into cuts at the local level, leaving local authorities scrambling to find the money to make up a shortfall on teachers’ wages, which are usually covered by central government grants.

“Wages are a very big burden for local budgets,” Serhiy Romaniuk, deputy chairman of Ukraine’s education workers trade union, told openDemocracy. Local government pays “for the maintenance of educational institutions, all the service personnel, and now they still need to pay a part of the teachers' salaries.”

In its 2023 budget, Ukraine planned to spend a total of £56.6bn on state expenditures, while its shortfall is £27.8bn – almost equal to its planned revenues of £28.5bn.

“This budget is the most difficult in our history,” said Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko as he put the 2023 spending plan to parliament last November and he pointed to the “criminal actions of the Russian Federation”.

Pressure on Ukraine’s public finances has already led to austerity measures in healthcare and soldiers’ pay.

But invasion-linked inflation, higher housing costs and economic disruption have also made the country a more expensive place to live since February 2022, when Russia invaded. Accordingly, teachers are concerned that cuts to their wages are going to make it even harder to get by.

openDemocracy approached Ukraine’s education ministry for comment.