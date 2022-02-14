Ukraine’s freedom: wider truths and avoiding war

I write this piece as someone who works in armed conflict transformation, and is committed to non-violent solutions to conflict. I also write it because I am saddened by how willing some British media commentators are to write off the independence of Ukraine, a major European country – as if this will somehow solve the problems that country, and the international community, faces.

The current situation is not the start of a war between Russia and Ukraine. The two countries have been at war since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and invaded Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. There has been continued fighting on Ukraine’s eastern border since then.

The present worry is that the build-up of more than 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s eastern border, combined with extensive Russian military exercises in Belarus on its northern border, as well as naval activity in the Black Sea to the south, herald the possibility of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. There is no inevitability to this. Tensions have been very high in the past, including in March and April last year.

This matters to the UK. Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, is about the same distance from London as Naples. An invasion of Ukraine will impact everyone in Europe. Many are not aware of how Britain has become involved in the present conflict. This country has real responsibilities as a result of its previous commitments. This does not mean that Britain should assist armed conflict – and this is something I cannot subscribe to.

But there are more successful paths to peace than capitulation to aggression. Other countries, such as Finland and Switzerland, have maintained independence even when faced with belligerent neighbours. My hope is that with a better understanding of the situation Ukraine faces, the UK could help Ukraine follow a similar course of action.

The failed policy of appeasement

It is sometimes said that war happens when diplomacy fails. The Second World War was not only the result of an aggressive power (in this case, Germany) making the first move to capture territory. It was also the result of the failure of other major powers to prevent war when they could still do so. In other words, inaction was a major cause of the war.

Neville Chamberlain, British prime minister from 1937 to 1940, is now remembered solely for his failed policy of appeasement. He proclaimed “peace in our time” in September 1938 after signing the Munich Agreement. This gave Germany permission to annex the Sudetenland (Czechoslovakian territory) under the false premise that because there were Germans living there, Germany had a claim to it (this draws remarkable parallels with what some media commentators are saying about today’s Ukraine). A case of imperialism doubled down if ever there was one.

Having occupied the Sudetenland in October 1938, Germany went on to invade and occupy the rest of Czechoslovakia in March 1939. The invasion of Poland in September then drew Britain and France into war with Germany.

Within a year of the Munich Agreement being signed, Britain was involved in a world war. It is important to remember that appeasement did not produce peace – and never could have.

Three notable silences

In the present context, it needs to be acknowledged that Russia has territorial ambitions not just in Ukraine but also in Georgia and Moldova. Like Britain and the US, Russia is also an active participant in several wars very far from its own borders. It sees itself as a major power, willing to work with China and to take on Europe and the States.

Russia’s very active belligerence is one reason there are clear and notable parallels between Ukraine’s current predicament and the situation in Czechoslovakia prior to the Second World War.

However, instead of emphasising these (they remain a matter of opinion and therefore provide grounds for potential hair-splitting), let’s focus on three notable silences in the British media

The Budapest Agreement

More properly known as the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, this was an agreement drawn up in 1994 by Britain, Russia and the US to guarantee the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. China and France made similar assurances at the same time. The Budapest Agreement includes security assurances prohibiting threats or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, as enshrined in Article 2 of the UN Charter.

Twenty years later, in 2014, Russia annexed the whole of Crimea and invaded a large chunk of eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, an area that includes the city of Donetsk as well as much heavy industry and extensive mineral resources. Ukraine’s lost territory is larger than the total land mass of Switzerland. According to the UN, the war resulted in the death of more than 14,000 people and two million internally displaced persons .

Nuclear disarmament nullified

Upon achieving independence from Russia in 1991, and bolstered by the security provided by the Budapest Agreement in 1994, Ukraine felt it safe to agree to dismantle the nuclear warheads on its soil. With 1,900 Soviet warheads, ten times the number then owned by Britain, Ukraine had the third-largest number of nuclear weapons in the world. This remains the only time when a state possessing large numbers of nuclear armaments has agreed to eliminate them. Doing so was a sign of hope for the world – or so many thought at the time. Sadly, the positive aspects of this lesson might already be lost.

Absent voices

The most troubling aspect, however, is that the voices of Ukrainians are strangely absent from current discussions about their country’s future. Diplomats and political leaders appear in danger of talking over the heads of Ukrainian people, while much commentary has ignored the likely consequences of proposals on the lives of ordinary Ukrainians.

Likewise, Ukraine’s right to self-determination, as protected in the UN Charter, is being strangely neglected. Is it too cynical to suggest that this reflects the realpolitik of ‘might is right’? A friend who has worked in conflict transformation all her life says that this is typical of the colonial mentality of world powers in situations of armed conflict. Conscious decolonisation of our ways of thinking and acting is a long way from becoming a reality.

As a result of the silence on these subjects, much of the commentary on Ukraine’s predicament – in my view – is partly dishonest, fundamentally undemocratic and essentially colonial. Of course, Ukrainian views matter – it is their lives we are talking about. If we do not include them in the discussion, we are committing a form of cultural and institutional violence.

Let’s not help perpetrate these silences.