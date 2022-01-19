Why is Putin’s Russia threatening Ukraine?

I’m often asked the following question about Ukraine: ‘Why is Putin doing this? Why does he want to attack Ukraine? He’s doing OK, what is he unhappy with?’

I always give the same answer: Vladimir Putin is not attacking, he is defending himself.

In an attempt to understand Putin’s motivations, observers compare the possibility of a Russian military operation against Ukraine to the current situation – that is, the absence of a full-scale military operation.

The thinking is that Putin is faced with a choice: to go ahead with an operation or leave matters as they are. The usual conclusion drawn from this line of thinking is that the current state of play suits Putin fine, while a military operation against Ukraine would have both benefits and significant costs. The costs of an escalation, therefore, need to be increased to alter Putin’s cost-benefit analysis.

Yet Putin and his associates appear to view the proposed operation not in comparison with the current situation, but with a future situation. Both domestically and internationally, the Kremlin’s position is deteriorating, and for Putin, the state of affairs in the near future without an military operation against Ukraine seems to be much worse than with an operation.

In other words, Putin now has a window in which a Russian military operation looks possible. In the future, it will either become impossible or will involve unacceptable costs.