After more than 100 days of war, Russian authorities continue to deny that the country’s forces have committed any war crimes in Ukraine.

But this is disputed by independent Ukrainian investigators, such as Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights lawyer.

Since the Russian invasion began on 24 February, Matviichuk – along with a team of volunteers, lawyers and paralegals – has been recording war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army in Ukraine.

Volunteers travel daily to recently liberated Ukrainian towns and villages to document any actions by the Russian army that could fall under the Rome Statute, an international treaty which established the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, as well as as the International Criminal Court.

Matviichuk says her team – whose work is part of a wider initiative known as ‘Tribunal for Putin’ – has currently recorded 9,685 crimes attributable to the Russian military.

She says that in the future, Russian authorities and military personnel could be tried by the International Criminal Court.