In October, the United Nations appointed a special rapporteur to monitor the human rights situation in Russia. This followed a year of advocacy work by Russian human rights organisations, including our own organisation OVD-Info, which monitors political persecutions in the country.

A UN special rapporteur is an independent expert with a team of assistants who are authorised to inform and advise on human rights in a given country. To appoint one against a powerful state like Russia is an unprecedented move.

Russians regularly face violations of their constitutional rights, and the war on Ukraine has only exacerbated the situation. Even before the invasion, thousands of people were detained or arrested on politically motivated charges every year. Now the regime’s conveyor belt of repressions has picked up pace, shutting down all attempts at protest.

But what does having a special rapporteur mean for Russian civil society? Can this mechanism really stop the Kremlin’s repressions?

We believe it can – in the long term.

Calls to protect human rights in Russia

Russian civil society – groups such as charities, campaigners and NGOs – first started calling on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take action to protect human rights in Russia in 2021, in the wake of protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Discussions about the need for a UN monitor continued throughout that year, along with rapidly growing repressions inside the country, where individuals, organisations and media were declared “foreign agents”, and Russia’s oldest human rights organisation, Memorial, was liquidated.

By the beginning of 2022, there was no sector of Russian society that had not been affected by repression. After the invasion of Ukraine and a new wave of police action aimed at suppressing anti-war protests, the removal of Russia from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the isolation of Russian society as a whole, it became obvious that a new mechanism for protecting human rights in Russia was even more necessary.