Uzbekistan has 10,000 NGOs, but what do they do?

These GONGOs have access to resources beyond the reach of independent NGOs. For example, in 2016, the Nuroniy Foundation, which was established to support the elderly, was allocated 1.5bn som (around $140,000) from the reserve fund of the Cabinet of Ministers by presidential decree. In addition, the government allocates funds in the state budget every year to support the activities of these GONGOs – independent NGOs have no access to these funds.

Recently, the limit of money and property that NGOs can receive in one calendar year from foreign sources has been increased to approximately $2,300, although this is still a negligible amount for any organisation working on social issues such as forced labour or domestic violence. Any foreign funding above this threshold needs to be approved by the registering authority. As such, the state can restrict the flow of funds an NGO receives from foreign sources, and therefore many registered NGOs are afraid to criticise the authorities, to avoid losing crucial funding.

Zombie NGOs

The total number of Uzbekistan’s NGOs includes organisations that no longer exist or exist only on paper, including some that were officially dissolved by presidential decree. Others continue to exist in name but do not function, as is the case with numerous centres for the rehabilitation of victims of violence and attempted suicide, which were intended to work as shelters.

For example, in 2018, a presidential decree set up centres to protect people who have suffered from violence, including domestic violence; to provide urgent medical, psychological, social, legal and other assistance to those in difficult social situations; and to prevent suicide.

While the state Commission on Gender Equality reported that 197 centres had been established in Uzbekistan, three NGO employees reported, on condition of anonymity, that most either did not exist or did not function in the way shelters are supposed to. In December 2020, it became known that the hotline of the Tashkent rehabilitation centre was not working because its only employee had not received a salary for several months. One woman had been answering the hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Moreover, Uzbekistan’s Commission on Gender Equality announced that in March 2021, 782 requests for assistance had been received at centres across the country, with 154 people living in the shelters. Divided by 197, this means that each centre had received four requests per month on average and that not all centres were even accommodating people. This may indicate that the government has grossly exaggerated the number of shelters in existence, a theory given weight by the fact that 29 centres for women who have suffered from domestic violence were established by presidential decree on 19 May, replacing the 197 shelters registered as NGOs.