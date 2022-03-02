Where to donate to support Ukrainian civilians in and outside Ukraine

Many people outside Ukraine are asking how they can help people in the country right now. One way is to make a donation.

openDemocracy has collected a list of organisations that focus on support to civilians in Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the country on 24 February.

We have included:

Large international organisations. These are reputable but have large overheads and may not be able to reach people who are in areas affected by war quickly.

Several local organisations that are continuing their work despite the conflict, or supporting evacuations.

An initiative supporting local women’s rights’ defenders and activists in the worst affected areas.

Initiatives to help Ukrainians after they cross the border into neighbouring countries.

Although openDemocracy cannot vouch for these organisations, we have confirmed that they are active in the current emergency response as of 2 March.

This list will be updated with further organisations as we can confirm their details.

International organisations

The International Committee of the Red Cross has announced it would provide emergency assistance to civilians, and support hospitals and primary healthcare facilities. You can donate here.

Doctors Without Borders has had to stop its normal activities in Ukraine and is mobilising in neighbouring countries, such as Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia, with the mission to assist refugees. You can donate here.

The UNHCR Refugee Agency has launched an emergency appeal to help ensure that Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe. You can donate here.

Save the Children has launched a Ukrainian appeal, to help families meet their basic needs, such as food, medicine and shelter. You can donate here.

Organisations in Ukraine

Money sent to grassroot activists who have remained in Ukraine or are evacuating will be of immediate assistance.

Two experienced aid workers have set up a crowdfunding appeal to support women’s rights’ defenders and activists in Ukraine, particularly those in areas where there is ongoing fighting and supplies are running low. Funds go to transport and evacuations, as well as food and basic necessities. It is worth noting that large humanitarian organisations are unable to access many of these locations. Beneficiaries include Posmishka Fund, based in Zaporizhzhya, where the situation is critical. You can donate here.

Ukrainian health organisation Svoyi, which provides adult oncology, respiratory support and palliative care, announced on Facebook that it was still working, and providing care for the wounded. It stated: “Until the very end, we will do everything we can to ensure that the most vulnerable are not left without help.” You can donate here

The New Way organisation in Sloviansk, Donbas region are currently staying in the city to conduct humanitarian work. They have provided their bank details to us here:

EUR account

Account Holder Name: NEW WAY CHF

Bank: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRSIBBANK"

IBAN: UA133510050000026007624767000

Swift Code: KHABUA2K

Address of the bank: ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/12 KYIV, UKRAINE

USD account

Name: NEW WAY СHF

Bank Acc. No.: UA483510050000026003878967519

Bank Address: 2/12 Andriivska street, Kyiv, Ukraine

SWIFT: KHABUA2K

ID No.: 40656510

Vostok SOS is a volunteer humanitarian organisation that helps displaced persons in eastern Ukraine. You can donate here (click to the EUR or USD tab). Donations will help deliver medical and humanitarian help, evacuate vulnerable people and provide trauma counselling

This fundraiser has been launched to support people with disabilities in Ukraine. Money goes directly to Fight for Rights, an NGO led by Ukrainians with disabilities.

Neighbouring countries

Many Ukrainians have left the country or are currently trying to leave. In neighbouring countries, organisations have set up fundraisers to help refugees

Polish volunteers have created a fund named Letjaha (Flying Squirrel) to transport Ukrainian refugees from the border to Kraków. Find it on Twitter and donate here.