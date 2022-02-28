Ukraine’s human rights and civil society leaders appeal to world for urgent help

To meet the signatories’ demands in Ukraine would require airpower. This would point to direct NATO involvement, which has so far been resisted.

The call for military aid includes demands for air defence systems and anti-tank weaponry, pointing to fears of a lengthy urban war against an occupying Russian army.

Among the other requests are financial aid for humanitarian organisations, emergency medical equipment, including field hospitals and trauma supplies.

Olga Aivazovska, chair of Elections Watchdog Opora, said: “Now is the moment the world must demonstrate its support not only for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also for the values of democracy, human rights and freedom.

“With the Kyiv Declaration, we ask for your help in defeating an autocratic dictator to defend not only Ukraine, but the whole democratic world and the principles it is founded on.”

The declaration in full and its signatories:

The Kyiv Declaration

Vladimir Putin has unleashed unimaginable violence against Ukraine.

Our homes, schools and hospitals are being bombed. Our way of life, democracy and freedom are being blown apart.

We are fighting with everything we have, but we cannot win with courage and conviction alone. We need support. And we need it now.

We – a coalition of 40 Ukrainian civil society groups – are asking the international community to stand with Ukraine by demanding the international community take the following actions.

1) Establish safe zones in Ukraine

To provide sanctuary for civilians from both air and ground attacks and to help prevent a tide of refugees fleeing to Europe.

2) Provide immediate defensive military aid – including lethal and non-lethal assistance

We urgently need air defence systems and anti-tank weaponry to defend our homes and cities from Russia’s use of advanced military technology, including cruise missiles.

3) Implement crippling sanctions to undermine Putin’s war machine

Immediately impose the strongest possible sanctions on Russia’s central bank – with no exclusions. A total ban on all Russian banks using SWIFT with immediate effect. Europe and the US must sanction Russia's oil and gas sectors to cut off the revenues Putin uses to fund his war machine.

4) Provide immediate humanitarian aid

We need financial aid to fund local humanitarian organisations. We also require fuel, logistics support and emergency medical equipment, such as field hospitals, mobile clinics and trauma supplies.

5) Freeze the assets and revoke the visas of Putin’s cronies

Deny Putin and his cronies access to their cash and properties stashed in the West, revoke their visas and those of their families, and impose an immediate travel ban. Let them know that it will not be business as usual and that Putin cannot protect their interests.

6) Provide equipment to track war crimes immediately

Supply technology and support to groups recording Putin’s war crimes. Fund the human rights groups and lawyers who will ensure that Putin and his cronies are one day brought to justice.

This six-point appeal has been signed by 40 Ukrainian civil society organisations in Kyiv and other cities under siege including: