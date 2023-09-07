One option among Zelenskyi’s close circle is that elections could be held online via the popular government app, Diya. The app has already been used to conduct polling, but not a nationwide vote that includes voters abroad.
Almost 20 million Ukrainians use the app and are eager to vote online, but there are security issues here, too, about its use and storage of personal information. It’s not unimaginable that Russia could try to hack the app to get voters’ data and disrupt the process.
Zelenskyi still tops opinion polls of politicians, with more than 81% of Ukrainians saying they trust him. But there is no recent polling data to compare him directly with other candidates in terms of presidential ambitions.
Another major question is what would happen were Zelenskyi to lose an election midway through a war.
If Volodymyr Zelenskyi loses, some Ukrainians fear the country would have to begin peace negotiations with Russia, which may not conclude in their favour. In particular, the idea that Ukraine might go back to a situation of ‘frozen conflict’ is particularly unpopular in the country. In this scenario, active fighting would come to an end, but no peace treaty would resolve the conflict to the satisfaction of the combatants. This is what happened between 2014 and 2022.
That’s why the Ukrainian public doesn’t appear to want compromise with Russia: more than 68% Ukrainians see victory as meaning a complete defeat of Russia, leading to the liberation of all the occupied territories (43%) or even the collapse of Russia itself (26%).
What’s more, in peacetime, the transition from one government to another takes some time, usually months. Ukraine does not have this luxury.
In Ukraine today, people are discussing the prospect of “winning the war, but losing the peace” – the potential revenge of corruption and backroom practices. The first elections after Russia’s full-scale war should symbolise Ukraine’s new era and a final goodbye to the old, corrupt, way of doing things. If Zelenskyi can’t find a way to guarantee security during the election process, it is likely Ukraine won’t have elections until the war is over.
