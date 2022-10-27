openDemocracy has been nominated for two top journalism awards after it exposed BP’s corporate spying and led a campaign against government secrecy which forced ministers to stop vetting freedom of information requests.

Our independent, non-profit outlet has been nominated in two categories, ‘campaign of the year’ and ‘energy and environment journalism’, in a field packed with mainstream commercial newspapers.

Jenna Corderoy, Seth Thévoz and Lucas Amin were jointly nominated for their work campaigning for greater transparency in public life. The work followed revelations in 2020 about the existence of an ‘Orwellian’ Clearing House with the Cabinet Office, which openDemocracy discovered was vetting ‘sensitive’ information requests.

Prompted by openDemocracy's reporting, Parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee launched an inquiry into the handling of Freedom of Information requests by the Cabinet Office.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

In April, it released a damning report criticising transparency at the Cabinet Office – an embarrassment for Michael Gove, who had dismissed openDemocracy’s reporting as “ridiculous and tendentious”.

And in August, the government capitulated and announced that it would disband the Clearing House.

Our campaign work also saw reporter Seth Thévoz reveal that Tory treasurers who had made high-value donations to the party were almost guaranteed seats in the Lords.