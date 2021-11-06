Want a seat in the House of Lords? Be Tory treasurer and donate £3m

However, others have raised concerns about the ethics of ennobling so many donors. Lord Jay, who was chair of the Lords Appointments Commission between 2008 and 2013, spoke to The Sunday Times on donations: “When I was there, I think it was probably less of a factor than it is now. But it has been a factor for a very long time.”

For years, all political parties have insisted that appointments are made on the basis of experience, not money, and that the sheer number of donors in the Lords is pure coincidence. But openDemocracy’s figures show just how improbable those claims are.

“It’s become institutionalised that when you’ve done your stint as a Conservative Party treasurer, the chances are you’ll be popped into the House of Lords,” said one ex-minister.

One Tory donor told a Sunday Times source that he gave a million pounds to the party after being encouraged to do so by a party treasurer, who suggested that it could lead to a seat in the House of Lords. He said the party was dangling peerages before donors like “carrots” and that everyone in the party was aware of the “cynical operation”.

But many insiders worry about the consequences of speaking out openly, and claim the party has operated under a “law of Omertà” on the subject.

‘Appeared to be a reward’

Until now, members of the House of Lords Appointments Commission have never talked publicly about the peerage given to Peter Cruddas last year. But one of them, Lord Clark of Windermere, now admits that the episode “left a bad taste in my mouth”. He was one of six commissioners who held a video meeting to discuss nominations last December, assembled in a great hurry.

A source close to the commission elaborated on the time pressure put on its members over Crudas’s nomination: “The papers are coming from the Cabinet Office and they’ve got to be dealt with in days because the prime minister is always saying, ‘I want to make these appointments, I want to make these announcements.’

“There were very strong feelings in the commission about it. It just appeared to be a reward and [commissioners] didn’t feel it was right, to be honest, in view of the money he had given the Tories,” they added. They suggested that the six commissioners – a retired bishop, the Lord-Lieutenant of Belfast, three peers nominated by the major political parties, and a history professor – had been unanimous in voting to block Cruddas’s peerage.

Johnson was the first prime minister to overrule the commission, arguing that Cruddas deserved a peerage as a “clear and rare exception” because of his contributions to business, charity and politics. However, Johnson did not address the commission’s concerns about Cruddas’s donations to the party.

Cruddas himself has said it is “definitely not true” that his peerage and donations were in any way linked, adding: “That would be corruption and that's definitely not the case.”