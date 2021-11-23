99% of calls to UK’s Afghanistan evacuation helpline were never answered

More than 99% of calls to a UK government helpline set up to help Afghans escape the Taliban went unanswered, openDemocracy can reveal.

As thousands tried to flee Afghanistan earlier this year, the phone number was meant to advise people who may be eligible for resettlement in the UK.

But the government has now admitted that less than 1% of the calls to the number were answered during the last ten days of the evacuation, between 22 and 31 August.

For those whose call was answered, there was an average wait time of more than 17 minutes, while some waited more than four hours.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

The government previously blamed a “technical glitch”, after it emerged that some callers to the evacuation hotline were being redirected to a washing machine repair company in Coventry.

In total, nearly three million calls were made over the ten-day period, of which government officials answered 28,000.