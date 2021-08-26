‘We are forgotten’: UK-funded aid worker trapped in Afghanistan

An Afghan official who worked on dangerous UK-funded projects, says he has been “forgotten” by the British government – and is now hiding from the Taliban in Kabul.

“The kids are scared,” he told openDemocracy. “They don’t go out… they’re asking me what’s happening. We’re under threat.”

The official, who has spent years working on British efforts to combat the narcotics trade in Afghanistan, believes his identity is known by the Taliban and fears retribution.

“We worked with those communities where narcotics was the source of terrorism,” he said.

“We went to the most risky areas, like Helmand, Kandahar and Farah, where there was more poppy cultivation.

“That is quite risky right now, because those people are the support for the Taliban… But in return, they [the British government] only evacuate those who are close to them… Now, we are forgotten.”