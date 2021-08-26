‘We are forgotten’: UK-funded aid worker trapped in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, food is running out. “Since the Taliban captured Kabul, all banking systems have stopped,” he said.
“All the money I had is in the bank, so we cannot feed our kids for more than a week or two. We are trying to eat twice instead of three times to be careful.
“I cannot contact more people to ask for money – I don’t want to show myself. People will tell other people and they will find out my case.”
His desperate requests for help from the British government appear to have fallen on deaf ears. “Whenever we send an email, we don’t get a response,” he said.
A helpline, run by the British government became available 24-hours-a-day on Monday. But the aid official told openDemocracy he’d received no response from the number, despite waiting for “hours and hours”.
Yesterday, the government blamed a “technical glitch” after people phoning the hotline were redirected to a washing machine repair company.
When the Taliban closed in on the capital, the aid worker told openDemocracy that he rushed to a ‘safe house’ with his young children. But he fears the Taliban will find photos that he left at home, picturing him with the US ambassador and other Western officials.
“My friend has submitted a file to the [UK] government, and I’m hoping that something from their side may happen. But so far I haven’t received any official notification,” he said.
“My kids watch the news and they are really concerned about when and how soon we should leave the country.”
