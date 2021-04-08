Anti-East Asian racism rose under COVID – but it has a long, grim history

The news last month of mass shootings in three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia, at least one of which was Korean owned, chilled me – and chilled East Asian people worldwide. Of the eight people who were killed in the shootings, six were women of East Asian descent.

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether they consider this shooting to be racially motivated. But the attack came amidst a rising tide of violence against people of an East Asian appearance in the West over the past year.

Between June and September last year, London’s Metropolitan Police reported twice as many hate crimes against East and South East Asian (ESEA) people than in the previous year.

Last year, the bloodied face of Singaporean student Jonathan Mok was splashed across the media after he was assaulted in central London by a 16-year-old shouting “we don’t want your coronavirus in our country” and accusing him of being “diseased”.

More recently, at the end of February, Southampton university lecturer Peng Wang was violently assaulted by a group of men shouting racist slurs whilst he was out jogging. Wang said that he had seen violence increase since Donald Trump branded COVID-19 “the China Virus” and “Kung Flu”.

But Trump was not the only highly platformed politician to stoke the flames. Michael Gove, the incumbent Cabinet Office minister, claimed last March that China’s lack of clarity over “the scale, the nature, the infectiousness” of the disease was responsible for the UK’s failure to provide community testing.

Gove’s language may be considerably more nuanced than Trump’s. But such comments – alongside similar from former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and unnamed Downing Street sources who warned of a “reckoning” with China – do more than just heighten diplomatic tension with China, already rising over Britain’s banning of Chinese telecom company Huawei from its 5G networks and concerns over the Uyghur.

Their impact also trickles down onto the shoulders of people from China, and those of us who look like we might be.

The Wuhan origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been blended with growing fears over China’s economic might and its potential threat to Western democracy.

Yet for British East Asian people, racism is nothing new. Nor is the muddle of perceived health, cultural and economic threats.

London’s first Chinatown appeared in the dark and claustrophobic streets of Limehouse, catering for Chinese sea merchants at the turn of the 20th century. Writers such as Charles Dickens and Thomas Burke helped bestow upon it a reputation as a hotbed of vice, opium ‘dens’, gambling houses and prostitution. Dickens’ final book, ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’, opens with the hero waking up in a docklands opium den, accompanied by a “Chinaman” and a woman who had “opium-smoked herself into a strange likeness of the Chinaman”. Burke, in his story ‘The Chink and the Child’, adds a layer of sexual depravity to the opium-smoking ‘Chinaman’ stereotype, with the ‘chink’ falling in love with a 12-year-old girl. Limehouse’s reputation even led to pleasure-seeking tourists visiting the area, although they soon discovered that there was little to be found. The novelist Arnold Bennett noted with disappointment after visiting, “On the whole a rather flat night... We saw no vice whatsoever”.