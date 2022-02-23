A parliamentary internet user has been caught repeatedly erasing information from a Tory MP’s Wikipedia page about his lobbying efforts for a corrupt and repressive regime.

The anonymous user scrubbed Bob Blackman’s online biography just days after the page was updated to include details of how the MP had been “fed” propaganda by Azerbaijan’s embassy and used it to lobby the UK government – a revelation first made by openDemocracy.

The changes to Blackman's Wikipedia entry were made on a device that has been traced back to the parliamentary estate through a unique IP address by the automated Twitter account @ParliamentEdits.

The purged text, which has since been reinstated, had cited openDemocracy’s story, including an admission made by the MP for Harrow East on a podcast. Blackman had said on the recording: “On a regular basis I put down positions on behalf of our good friends in Azerbaijan.”