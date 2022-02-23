openDemocracy recently found that Blackman had taken seven trips to oil-rich Azerbaijan since 2011. The three most recent were paid for by either the Azerbaijani parliament or its London embassy.
According to the editing history of the MP’s Wikipedia page, an anonymous user justified the deletions by saying: “The article in question has been found to be false on number of occassions [sic]”.
The same user had initially attempted to erase the text without explaining why, prompting a rebuke from a Wikipedia editor, who restored it, pointing out that it was reliably sourced.
It is not the first time that Blackman’s Wikipedia page has been tweaked from within Parliament to remove unflattering information.
In 2015 The Daily Telegraph reported that someone in Parliament had changed Blackman’s page to erase information about a sex scandal and edit a section that mentioned “inaccurate” expense claims.
Blackman has been approached for comment.
