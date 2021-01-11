Boris Johnson is no liberal

Aside from Brexit, Johnson has repeatedly used his press platform to attack minorities. He famously described Black Commonwealth citizens as “piccaninnies” and having “watermelon smiles” (both racist tropes), homosexual men as “tank-topped bumboys”, and Muslim women wearing niqabs as “letterboxes”. Liberals believe in freedom and equality for all, not just those who share our beliefs, religion, or skin colour. It is no surprise that, since Johnson’s Brexit victory, racist attacks have substantially increased: As prime minister, Johnson presides over a country in which racism is increasingly acceptable.

Johnson’s attacks on the rule of law have been so damaging that the credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded the UK’s national credit status on the basis of “the weakening of the UK’s institutions and governance”. Johnson’s government has explicitly legislated to break international law. It has publicly attacked judges who rule against it and lawyers who challenge it. It has continued its attacks even after it was informed that they led to violence against lawyers. It is currently engaged in an “independent” review of public law with an express mandate to explore removing the rights of citizens to challenge the government in court. If these proposals are implemented, the state will be able to break the law with impunity.

Under Johnson, the UK has left the largest free trade area in history. His Brexit deal failed almost entirely to account for trade in services, which makes up around 80% of the UK economy. The majority of our economic output is therefore subject to more red tape than at any point in the past half-century.

The deal has created so many barriers to trade that, within just a week of its implementation, there are reports of UK business giving up trade with EU states entirely. The fishing industry, which Johnson claimed to be intent on protecting, now finds it so difficult to trade that fish are being left to rot on docks rather than exported. Johnson’s government has awarded billions of pounds worth of PPE contracts to individuals and companies connected to ministers and allies, without competitive tender. It is currently promoting a bill (the Internal Market Bill) allowing it to funnel public funds to its political allies.

The Internal Market Bill is part of a series of statutes that centralise and increase unaccountable state power. It allows Whitehall to dictate regulation to devolved governments even when it falls into their areas competence. The act implementing the Brexit deal allows officials to change any piece of legislation with only the bare minimum of parliamentary oversight. The Coronavirus Act gave the government unprecedented powers to suspend elections and ban public protest even though many of the necessary powers were available in existing legislation (albeit subject to parliamentary scrutiny). Indeed, Johnson is only in favour of democracy when it agrees with him: When MPs sought to exercise oversight of his Brexit negotiations, he unlawfully shut down parliament. Fine words butter no parsnips and talking about liberty doesn’t make you a liberal.