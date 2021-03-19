Boris Johnson’s government failing to protect UK from Russia’s 'active threat'

The first duty of any government is to keep our country safe.

The UK’s Russia report, published by the Intelligence and Security Committee last July, and the way ministers responded to it, made clear that this Conservative government is failing badly in that duty.

The government’s own Integrated Review, published this week, called Russia an “active threat”. The comments, made in the biggest review of foreign and defence policy since the end of the Cold War, remind us of just how pressing this issue is. This weekend at our Spring Conference, the Liberal Democrats will be urging the Government to address it urgently.

The threat to the UK from Vladimir Putin’s Russia is beyond doubt. The Russia report, when it was eventually released last summer by prime minister Boris Johnson – after months of delay and a futile attempt to put the hapless former transport secretary, Chris Grayling, in charge of the committee – put it best.

“Russia’s cyber capability,” it said , “when combined with its willingness to deploy it in a malicious capacity, is a matter of grave concern, and poses an immediate and urgent threat to our national security.”