David Frost’s bluster can’t wish away the Northern Ireland protocol

The UK government and the EU are in a stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol. David Frost, the British minister for EU relations, has threatened to invoke Article 16 of the protocol, which allows either side to take safeguarding measures in response to “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties or diversion of trade”. But Article 16 is not the ‘get out of jail free’ card that it is frequently said to be.

The British side has two sorts of problems with the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol (to give it its proper name): some are practical, and people in Northern Ireland are feeling them directly; some are more abstruse and haven’t actually caused any difficulties yet. Most of the practical problems can be solved within the terms of the protocol. In contrast, solving the abstruse problems would require it to be rewritten – which just won’t happen.

Sausages and pet passports

Among the practical problems are issues of customs and regulatory checks and controls. These flow from the fact that the protocol applies the regulations of the EU single market to goods sold in Northern Ireland and also applies both those rules and EU customs rules to goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

One important exception to that principle is that goods from Great Britain that are intended to stay or be consumed in Northern Ireland are not subject to tariffs: a joint committee of EU and UK representatives decides precisely what goods benefit from that exception. But even those goods are subject to customs and regulatory checks when they arrive in Northern Ireland.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

Those regulatory and customs checks have caused problems, particularly for food and animals – sausages and pet passports – as well as for medicines approved for use in Great Britain or exported to Northern Ireland by pharmaceutical companies based in Great Britain. These problems have been very visible to business and ordinary citizens in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland protocol does not need to be rewritten, nor Article 16 invoked, to solve these practical problems. In most cases, EU legislation can be tweaked as it applies to Northern Ireland, and the proposals that the European Commission published on Wednesday indicate that this is now very much a possibility (for example, reducing or removing customs or regulatory checks even where EU law would otherwise require them to be carried out at the EU border).

Brexiter shibboleth

Not so for the abstruse concerns. These include, in particular, state aid and the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Tweaks alone will not satisfy the British government’s wishes here. It is hard to see, however, that any real difficulties have yet arisen in these areas.

The issue of state aid is, at its heart, not about Northern Ireland at all: it is about a point that, it appears, the current government failed to spot when it agreed to the protocol but was obvious to any lawyer who knew anything about such matters. Article 10 of the protocol applies EU state aid law to any UK measure that could have an effect on Northern Ireland/EU trade in goods, and so EU law applies to a whole range of UK-wide subsidies, even ones that apply primarily to Great Britain or are limited to Northern Ireland. This is a phenomenon known as ‘reach-back’, and it could certainly lead to conflict in time.

As yet, however, no case has emerged where reach-back matters. And if EU state aid law were found to apply to a UK measure that was politically sensitive, the European Commission might well be able to resolve the problem by using its wide powers to authorise state aid.

The British government fluffed its obvious chance to renegotiate Article 10 when it was agreeing on subsidy control provisions as part of the negotiations for the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA): it could, at that stage, have asked for changes to Article 10 to reflect its agreement to those provisions, but appears not to have raised the matter.