Dramatic gender gap revealed between Labour and Tory candidates

At the start of this election campaign, one piece of good news welcomed by media outlets was the record number of women standing as parliamentary candidates across the UK.

Whilst Labour was ahead – with just over half its candidates being women – the Conservatives were also standing more women candidates than ever before.

But now new analysis by openDemocracy has found a dramatic gap between the two parties.

Nearly three times as many Labour women have been selected for their party’s top target seats as Conservative women.

Meanwhile the Tories are nearly twice as likely to have selected women for unwinnable seats – where the party would need a huge swing to overturn the 2017 result – as in winnable ones (seats where they ran a close second last time).

By contrast, Labour women candidates are more likely to be standing in seats that Labour could win than in unwinnable ones.

And in the hotly contested ‘retirement’ seats, where a sitting MP is standing down, the Conservatives have selected fewer women than Labour.

openDemocracy analysis also shows that even when Conservative women are selected for these inheritance seats, they are nearly twice as likely to get the more vulnerable ones than the safest ones. There is no similar skew for Labour.

Frances Scott, founder and director of 5050 Parliament, described the Conservative performance as “measly and depressing,” saying the party was “lagging behind”.

She added: “‘It’s very curious when Boris Johnson tells us that ‘talent and brilliance are equally distributed, but opportunity is not’. The Conservatives have not provided the opportunity in this election to address this democratic deficit.”

Winnable seats, or impregnable majorities?