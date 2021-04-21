European Super League hired former Tory spinner as PR just hours before launch

A former Conservative spin doctor was hired to handle the European Super League’s PR hours before the much-criticised initiative was launched, openDemocracy has learned.

The breakaway European Super League (ESL) was announced at 11.30pm last Sunday night, in a press statement issued by iNHouse communications, a firm run by Theresa May’s director of communications Katie Perrior.

It has now emerged that iNHouse only started work on the now doomed competition earlier that day.

The decision by the ESL’s founders to hire Perrior’s firm so late in the day has raised further questions about the project, which was left in tatters on Tuesday after the six English Premier League clubs involved withdrew.

The Super League, which was set to include 12 of the biggest teams across Europe including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus, has been branded a public relations disaster, with one PR industry insider telling openDemocracy, “I have never seen anything like it.”

Perrior, and iNHouse, also worked as an adviser for Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance group after she left Number 10 in April 2017.

Gupta has been embroiled in the on-going lobbying scandal surrounding David Cameron and the collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital. Gupta has denied allegations that loans from Greensill to his steel business, Liberty Steel, were advanced against fraudulent invoices.