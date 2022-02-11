Families’ plea over ‘barbaric’ indefinite prison sentences for minor crimes

“Seventeen years I’ve been in jail, on a two-and-a-half year [minimum sentence], for a phone robbery where no violence was ever used.

“My daughter Lataya, 19 years old, has recently passed away, and my uncle now also. Please ask the media to run my story.”

Leroy Douglas wrote these words to campaigner Shirley Debono from his cell in Stocken Prison in the East Midlands. He does not know when he will be released.

Leroy was given a controversial type of indefinite prison sentence, known as ‘imprisonment for public protection’ (IPP), for stealing a phone during a street robbery in 2006. Some 8,000 IPPs were given out by judges and magistrates in England and Wales between 2005 and 2012, when they were abolished.

But there was no reprieve for those already serving IPPs, even if they had completed their minimum sentence (tariff) – meaning there is no set date for Leroy’s release.

“It’s just barbaric that he should be in prison not for the crime he committed, but because there is no help for him out there,” Shirley tells me. “And Leroy does need help to get out.”

Documents seen by openDemocracy show that Leroy was deemed fit for release to a ‘Category D’ open prison last year by a community offender manager.

Yet hearings have been delayed – once because the Parole Board said it didn’t have enough information and then again because a legal representative failed to turn up.

The Parole Board told openDemocracy it was “following standard processes” and that “protecting the public is our number one priority”.

But a spokesperson added: "The board recognises the frustration and loss of hope felt by IPP prisoners and their families and welcomes the moves to methodically review and potentially cancel the licence of IPPs who were initially released ten years ago or more.