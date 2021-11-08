Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp changed the world – and my life

For the most part, the recent 40th-anniversary coverage of Greenham Common Women’s peace camp bore no resemblance to my own time there. Media coverage never has. Those pictures preserved in aspic of women dancing on the silos or the huge ‘Embrace the Base’ action, those were two nanoseconds taken from what, 19 years? The reality is that there weren’t hundreds of women there every day, holding hands and singing. This wasn’t an Enid Blyton adventure filled with naïve, entitled, middle-class women with too much time on their hands discussing the bomb.

But the ‘The Greenham Effect’, which aired on BBC Radio 4 last month, was a more thoughtful analysis, and came closer to matching my memories of the camp. There was an interview with a young woman, who ended by saying she’d rather lose a limb than have missed living at Greenham. God, yes.

No men at night

Yes, Greenham did change things, and thereafter missiles had to be put in the sea, and finally the fence came down. But its influence on me was indelible, life-changing, revolutionary.

At camp the ‘rules’, such as they were, were simply that there were no leaders, no men at night (or even by day at Green Gate), that every woman had a voice and that any woman had a right to be there. There were no phones, no walls, no private spaces. Food was kept in prams so that it could be easily moved and held onto during evictions – of which there were many. No safe spaces. A challenging, liberating, squalid, joyful environment. Your status outside camp, your job (if any), your class, your education, none of these mattered unless you had other qualities. Like a heart. Supporting other women, showing how to listen. Knowing how to treat ant stings, advice on surviving prison and being arrested. Being prepared for the arguments and meetings. Although having a car – and being willing to fetch wood and water – instantly created friends.

If you wanted women to join you in taking an ‘action’ – entering the nuclear base, taking down a fence, going to attend church inside the base etc – it was down to you to persuade them to do so. What your job was, was irrelevant.

Learning curve

At camp you were at the receiving end of prison, the police, the bailiffs, the vigilantes, and by God, the media – what a nightmare crowd they were! You saw the world from the underside. Newbury police threatening arrest for littering unless we took back the rocks that soldiers had been throwing at us all night. Coming back to a camp systematically trashed by locals – filling 32 bin bags of rubbish they left behind. The soldier fresh from Northern Ireland, standing yards from the camp, staring ahead, endlessly swinging a hammer against an iron bar, hour after hour after hour.

And what a learning curve prison was. I met so many women there: the old lady imprisoned for stealing cat food, again; the receptionist jailed for stealing half a ton of sugar from the factory she worked in. (While all the company knew of the deceit, only she and the driver admitted to it.) She was denied painkillers because she was pregnant, and was promised early release only to be told at the door there had been a mix-up.

Mental Health. Sweet, fragile Dee Sainsbury arriving at Emerald Gate fighting too many demons in her head. Throwing all her new possessions over the fence and walking away. On returning to a snow-laden camp at Christmas 1984, I heard of her murder. Becky, dumped by police at the ‘safe haven’ that camp offered, traumatised, arms laced with fresh scars, kicking over a kettle of boiling water, unable to cope.