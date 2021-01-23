How to fix the UK's hunger crisis

The UK needs to address a shameful secret: even before the pandemic, record numbers of people were seeking help from food banks, increasing by 74% over the past 5 years. Now, as the UN warns of a looming global hunger crisis, practical solutions are needed more urgently than ever.

Despite the UK being the world’s fifth largest economy, one-fifth of its population, or 14.5 million people, live in poverty. By mid-2021, as a consequence of the pandemic, it’s expected that up to 2.6 million will be unemployed. The rate of food poverty is already among the worst in Europe.

As the chair of Bow Food Bank in east London, I can see the vital work being done by volunteer-led charities to fill the gap. A food bank like ours feeds more than 800 adults and 1,500 children each week. Since the start of the pandemic, demand in our part of London, which has the highest poverty rate in the capital, has increased by a staggering 800%.

This isn’t an isolated issue. The Trussell Trust, a charity that supports a national network of food banks, reported an increase of 47% increase in the number of food parcels distributed across the UK in the six months to September 2020. Many of the new food bank users come from middle-income families. Some people are no longer able to afford childcare, some are on zero-hour contracts and others have been made redundant.

Although I’m proud of our hard-working volunteers and generous local funders, I believe it’s the responsibility of the government to make sure that food banks are no longer needed. The rise of food bank usage over the past decade is linked to austerity policies that the UN has accused of forcing millions into poverty, homelessness and hunger. Distressingly, due to years of government negligence, it’s fallen to the public to solve the hunger crisis.