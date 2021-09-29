Keir Starmer blanked me at Labour conference, but we can’t ignore the climate crisis

Did you see the video of the young Labour member ignored by Keir Starmer this weekend as he walked down Brighton pier? That was me.

On Sunday, I went to the Labour Party conference to ask Labour MPs if they would support a Green New Deal, a series of policies aimed at tackling the climate crisis. A few weeks ago, I tried to talk to Boris Johnson about the climate crisis while he was on his way to a Conservative Party fundraiser, but I was blocked by the police. Surely, I thought, the Labour leader would do better and take the opportunity to engage with a member of his party?

But no, for the minute that I walked beside him, politely asking him to acknowledge me, he didn’t even look me in the eye. It really was something else.

In August, a landmark UN scientific report warned that the climate crisis is a “code red for humanity”. The crisis is not a future event, it is happening now. If flooding, wildfires and rapid species extinction won’t compel MPs to support action at the speed and scale required, then young people will be there to ask them: why?

My generation has grown up in an age of crisis. This is a time when it has felt hard to stay hopeful. We’ve grown up in a world at the tipping point of climate chaos and of spiralling social and economic inequality. ​​We’ve seen austerity rip apart our communities while we put up with low paid, zero-hours contracts. We’ve seen the pandemic make the gap between rich and poor get wider and we’ve seen how all of this is so much worse for people already struggling all over the world. A secure job, decent home and financial security are impossible for most of us.