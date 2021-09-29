Keir Starmer blanked me at Labour conference, but we can’t ignore the climate crisis

The climate crisis is the biggest issue of my generation, but we know we can’t solve climate change without social justice. As Brazilian environmental activist Chico Mendes famously said, “environmentalism without class struggle is gardening.” My generation knows this. But we are mostly disillusioned with party politics.
I enjoy activism. I’ve met amazing people who share my hopes and fears about the future, but also feel the responsibility to hold MPs to account. So we are organising, protesting, striking and challenging. Keir Starmer’s stonewalling is a fitting metaphor for Labour’s treatment of its young members, whose generation used to be at the core of its voters.
Increasingly, I feel my two identities as a Labour member and an activist are in opposition. Should I still be backing Labour when I’m doing social justice and community organising work? Can I honestly go back to my little hometown in North Dorset and say, “Yes, Labour has our interests at heart”?
Despite this encounter with Keir, I did meet and hear from inspiring Labour MPs at the party’s conference. I see Zarah Sultana and Nadia Whittome as part of a new generation of politicians who are listening to young people and are prepared to take transformative action. Although most people on Twitter were supportive of me, I had several people telling me to give up hope in Labour and campaign for change through other means. But for me, it has to be both.
Sitting around a bonfire on Brighton beach on Saturday evening, most of my friends said they have either cancelled their membership or are thinking about it. Some said they’ve become apolitical. But for me, challenging Keir Starmer is one of the most important things I could be doing. The Labour Party could lead a government that delivers the Green New Deal. It’s going to take a government-led effort to transition our economy away from fossil fuels and deliver millions of good green jobs in the process.
All political leaders require powerful movements that force them to deliver. It is obvious that Labour needs to work on their vision and narrative, especially if it wants to connect with young people. So Keir, if you’re reading, let me tell you something: young people are worried about the climate and their futures. Labour can be the party showing young people an alternative. Step up to the challenge or step aside.
