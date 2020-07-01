Lords call for £500,000 fines for breaking election laws

The maximum fine for breaking election laws should be increased from £20,000 to £500,000, a House of Lords committee has said. The reform is one of a number of changed to electoral laws which they say should be introduced "without delay".

In a sign of the broad support for such moves, to date more than 156,000 people have backed an openDemocracy campaign calling for fines to be increased on political campaigners when they breach the rules.

Now, in a new report, the Lords say that the maximum fine for a breach of the laws of British democracy should be half a million pounds, or 4% of campaign spend, whichever is bigger.

The reform is one of a number of demands in a Democracy and Digital Technology Committee report, which warns that reform is vital to help restore public trust in key institutions and ensure UK democracy does not 'decline into irrelevance'.

It claims “unaccountable” firms such as Google and Facebook, have been able to profit from misinformation that can harm both individuals and wider society.

“When they are shown to negatively influence public debate and undermine democracy”, the digital platforms should be held responsible, according to the report's authors.

The probe follows widespread public concern over the way digital platforms have allowed political campaigners to use data to 'target groups of voters with highly-tailored messages which may not be open to public scrutiny or make it obvious who is paying for them.