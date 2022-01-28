Now Met Police won’t say why it refused to probe House of Lords ‘corruption’

The Metropolitan Police has refused to release details of its decision not to investigate allegations of political corruption.

A ‘cash for peerages’ investigation by openDemocracy and The Sunday Times in November revealed a pattern of high-value Tory donors securing seats in the House of Lords. Opposition MPs urged Met commissioner Cressida Dick to investigate, but the force refused, saying there was “insufficient information”.

Now the Met is also refusing to release any information about how it came to that conclusion – including copies of internal emails and whom it consulted.

Responding to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from openDemocracy, the force claimed that transparency about its failure to look into the scandal could cause it “operational harm”.

“Such a disclosure would not be in the public interest,” it said. “It would be harmful to our policing functions.”

It comes amid renewed pressure over the Met’s investigation into Downing Street parties.

After weeks of refusing to investigate ‘partygate’, the force announced on Wednesday – as Sue Gray’s report on the alleged parties was due to be published – that it would launch an inquiry after all.

Then, this morning, the force said it had asked the Cabinet Office to remove any details about potentially illegal events from Gray’s report – saying anything more than “minimal reference” could prejudice its inquiries.

Experts have questioned whether there is any legal basis for this. One MP, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, warned it would be “profoundly damaging” if there was any hint of an “establishment stitch-up”.