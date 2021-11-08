Met Police silent despite calls to investigate Tory ‘cash for peers’ scandal

The Metropolitan Police has refused to confirm whether it will answer demands to investigate the Conservative Party over the ‘cash for peerages’ scandal.

Over the weekend, openDemocracy and The Sunday Times revealed how Conservative treasurers who donate £3m to the party seem almost guaranteed a peerage. Fifteen of the past 16 treasurers have been offered seats in the Lords, having each given at least this amount.

A former Conservative Party chairman admitted: “Once you pay your £3m, you get your peerage.”

In the wake of the findings, two SNP politicians wrote to the Metropolitan Police commissioner, Cressida Dick, asking her to “fully investigate whether any law has been broken”.

But 24 hours later, the Met has remained silent.

A formal complaint was also sent to Dick today by the SNP’s Pete Wishart, saying: “These widespread allegations and suspicion of criminal activity need to be urgently addressed.”

Wishart wrote: “The evidence, I believe, must focus on the evidence uncovered by the openDemocracy website and The Sunday Times newspaper,” adding that the scandal is “deeply undermining public trust”.