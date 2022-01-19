UK government refuses to say if Sue Gray’s interviews will be published

The UK government has refused to say whether Sue Gray will record or publish interviews conducted as part of her investigation into the Downing Street parties, sparking fresh fears of a “whitewash”.

The Cabinet Office also refused to answer openDemocracy’s questions on whether a list is being kept of people whom Gray interviews during her probe – or whether such a list would be made public.

The government has repeatedly used the senior civil servant’s investigation as an excuse to avoid answering questions about the scandal. But transparency campaigners have already sounded the alarm about Gray’s suitability because of her history of shielding Number 10 from scrutiny.

Gray’s investigation could spell disaster for Boris Johnson if she finds that he knowingly misled Parliament with his account of alleged parties inside Number 10 during all three UK lockdowns. His former top aide Dominic Cummings claims the PM dismissed fears that one such event, in May 2020, was against the rules.

Asked whether Gray would explain what CCTV footage she had seen, and who she had interviewed, Cabinet Office officials said only that she has been given full access to all the information she wants.

“It would be deeply concerning if those examining alleged wrongdoing in Whitehall failed to keep a paper trail,” said Daniel Bruce, chief executive of Transparency International.

“Any investigator knows maintaining accurate records is critical to prosecuting a successful case. Given potential police interest in the findings of the inquiry, it’s crucial the Cabinet Office confirm this basic fact about the handling of evidence collected.”