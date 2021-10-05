No prosecutions for furlough fraud, despite 30,000 allegations

UK authorities have failed to make any prosecutions for furlough fraud, despite receiving tens of thousands of allegations, openDemocracy can reveal.

In March, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said it had opened 7,000 investigations, after being sent more than 28,000 reports of potential fraud. By August that number had topped 30,000.

But it has now confirmed that only 20 of these investigations have led to ongoing criminal enquiries – with just five people arrested to date.

The scheme, which ended last week, saw more than a million businesses handed £70bn in financial support to cover the wages of non-working staff.

But up to £3.9bn of this may have been claimed fraudulently or paid in error, according to provisional estimates by the tax authority. HMRC has said it is “almost certain” that more than half of this amount – nearly £2bn – has gone to organised criminals.

Labour MP Angela Eagle told openDemocracy that the failure to prosecute anyone shows that the “balance of risk and reward for fraud is fatally out of kilter”.

“The potential gains of behaving fraudulently are so large now and the chances of being caught are so infinitesimally small,” said Eagle, who is a member of the Treasury select committee.

The admission that no prosecutions have been made came after a request for details under the Freedom of Information Act.

It follows an investigation last week by openDemocracy and The Times, revealing how a company that won £40m in COVID contracts made its staff work on furlough and threatened to fire anyone who spoke out.

The company, KAU Media Group, admitted that employees were asked to be “reactive” to clients, but said there was no “intention of fraud”, and money had been repaid.

Yesterday, MPs and campaigners called for an official probe into the firm, saying it was a “disgrace”.

HMRC refused to comment on any specific cases, but said it takes all allegations seriously. Speaking about its overall approach to policing the furlough scheme, a spokesperson said that the current lack of prosecutions was due to the time-consuming nature of investigations.

Cases include a suspected £3.4m furlough fraud, which saw two people being arrested in May. But in many cases authorities say it may be difficult to distinguish between criminal activity and honest mistakes.

HMRC has operated on a reduced budget since 2010 after being asked to make 25% cuts when David Cameron was prime minister. Last year, it had 5,000 fewer full-time staff than it had in 2011.

A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) said that HMRC initially did not have enough staff to police the furlough scheme.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, told MPs in April he was “surprised” the tax authority had not used stronger messaging to deter potential fraudsters and demonstrate the likelihood of them being caught.