Exclusive: Hundreds of UK police kept jobs after sickening social media abuses

Hundreds of British police officers have been disciplined or dismissed in recent years for sickening uses of social media, including an alleged “sexualised” conversation with a 13-year-old and sharing photographs of dead people, openDemocracy can reveal.

Other cops were found to have made homophobic and racist comments online, while a PC in Leicestershire was let off with a warning after allegedly sending a picture of a person performing a sex act with an animal.

Data released to openDemocracy under the Freedom of Information Act shows that the vast majority of officers involved in such cases since 2018 were allowed to keep their jobs, with just 33 of the 257 getting the sack.

Some 36 police forces across the UK responded to the request for information – although 12 others failed to do so – stoking fears that the problems with policing extend beyond London’s troubled Metropolitan Police.

For those that failed to provide a response, openDemocracy searched through logs of misconduct meetings and hearings on police forces’ sites, although the availability and the quality of data varied.

In one case, the data revealed, a police sergeant in West Yorkshire allegedly shared a “racist video” on a work WhatsApp group, but remained in post.

In a chilling precursor to the 2020 cases of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry in west London, in which officers were jailed after sharing pictures of the sisters’ dead bodies in a park, a West Yorkshire officer in 2015 was given a “final written warning” after allegedly taking a photo of a dead person and sending it to colleagues.

In a similar case last month, an Avon and Somerset police officer was dismissed for sending a photo of a dead woman to a colleague on WhatsApp.