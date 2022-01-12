I survived abuse by a serving police officer, and I know where impunity leads

Now I'm 36. Now I know I was a victim because I grew up thinking the man that lived in our house would kill my mother. And the legacy of that knowledge, the myriad ways that it has shaped the person I’ve become, is a dark, haunting shadow, a faceless ghoul whose grip I will never fully escape.

Eventually, my mother woke up one morning, drove herself to the police station and reported him. After two decades. She left him that day. She stayed in my London flat. And the police? They took him in for questioning. But they didn’t tell her that they’d released him, without charge. And so he got off. But he also got a head start. After all, this is the most dangerous time for victims: the perpetrator has lost their control and can become extremely dangerous as a result. The aftermath of attempting to flee an abuser is when most domestic homicides take place. And so, after 20 years, the police did exactly what we’d always known they’d do – make her less safe, allow him to walk free, fail us.

Only when she called them, to find out what was happening, did they tell her there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute.

But we are the evidence, I remember thinking. Everything about us, and who we were, and how we lived. We were the evidence. But we weren’t enough. And our entire existence, years of profoundly transformative, identity-shaping, violent, sadistically cruel experience was undermined, was simply not compelling enough.

Countless others

Yet my story is nothing remarkable. There are countless others like us. In 2021, Channel 4 News reported that at least 129 women had approached the Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) since 2019 with claims of being raped, beaten and coerced by their police officer spouses and partners. A few months later, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism uncovered that there had been nearly 700 reports of domestic abuse by police officers in the three years to 2018 – averaging more than four a week.

I feel torn telling my story. The effort of having to cut out a piece of the darkest corners of your inner life and post it on the internet for others to doubt and judge feels like the opposite of empowerment. The work carried out by victims of abuse; the strife involved in keeping going while also seeking justice is, I think, inconceivable to others.

But here I am. And I am here because I long to shout from the rooftops that there is an exceptionally dangerous culture within the police, a culture that attracts, protects and promotes abuse and violence against women. My stepfather wasn’t a one off, or as Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick has suggested, simply a “bad ’un”.

At least for a moment, the world paid attention to Sarah Everard’s kidnap and murder by a Met Police officer. The new policing bill will now include domestic abuse as a serious crime, and groups like Sisters Uncut have stormed police stations in protest at police violence against women.

But this is not enough. First things first: Cressida Dick must be replaced with someone who prioritises stamping out the insitutional misogyny, someone who makes violence against women unacceptable, even by one of the force’s own. The police are defined by a culture of hierarchy. The only way to change that culture is to enforce change at the top.

More specifically, the onus was always on my mother to leave the house in order to be safe. But that was our home; it was near our school, our lives. We’d done nothing wrong. In the US, perpetrators of abuse are removed from the home immediately, and temporary restraining orders are placed on them. On the few occasions police were called to our house, the violent criminal in our home should have been removed. No questions. No qualifications.

Alongside the details, there must be bigger questions asked too: what is it about the police that attracts violent men, and allows that violence to go unchecked? This is an existential question for policing as an institution: who it recruits, how it recruits and the internal culture it breeds. The answers must come from the Home Office, the College of Policing, even from wider society. I don't know how we bring that about, because even in the aftermath of Sarah Everard, change is not happening fast enough. I just know it is desperately needed. And I know it fits into a far bigger question, one we see across society: how do we police the powerful when they keep avoiding accountability?

Finally, as I, and countless other victims and advocates, ask the government, authorities and the criminal justice system to do better, I also ask them to remember this:

Somewhere in those violent, angry homes, somewhere hidden behind a door, or at the top of the stairs, somewhere in the dark, is a nine year old discovering that the very people who are meant to keep her safe are the very people who will do her the most profound harm of her life.

From that moment on, the nightmares will begin. The haunting will start. The shame and pain will root and start to shoot through her, wrapping itself around her life.

And she won’t have anyone to call for help.

Some names have been changed to protect the author’s family