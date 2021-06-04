Terrorist thugs have put a ‘target on my back’. Why won’t the police act?

Since Lyra's murder two years ago, the intimidation of journalists in Northern Ireland has reached alarming levels. I am among a number of journalists to have been informed by police that my life is in danger. Like many of my threatened colleagues, I have yet to see anyone held to account for these sinister attempts to stop me from doing my job. It was early 2019 when I was first targeted in a smear campaign. I was reporting on the murder of Ian Ogle, a father-of-two, who was butchered yards from his east Belfast home by members of the outlawed Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF). In the months prior to his killing, Ian and his family had been subjected to an intimidation campaign that forced him from his job and included an order to surrender himself for ‘punishment’. His crime was defending his children, who had been attacked in a bar. His refusal to bow down led to his murder.

Each and every time I wrote a story about the UVF’s criminal activities, I was subjected to relentless online abuse, smears and hate. My personal details, including a link to my private Facebook page, were published on social media, with others invited to join in on the trolling. One woman said after viewing pictures of my children that she hoped I would have to “bury them”. Another account told me I had a target on my back, which had been there “for a while”. Even at the height of the relentless abuse, which played out whilst I was heavily pregnant, I did not go to the police because I believed it was something that came with the territory as a crime reporter. This changed a few months later when I received a message to my personal Facebook account in which the sender threatened to rape my newborn son. It was signed off in the name of neo-Nazi terrorist group Combat-18. I went to the police, where I filed a formal statement and provided officers with the details of the social media account that sent the message.

Police later confirmed the individual behind the message was a violent criminal who previously had close links with a Loyalist paramilitary gang. To date, this individual has not even been questioned, let alone arrested. Since then, the threats against me for my work have increased. In April 2020, police informed me they had received intelligence of a plan to attack me in my car if I entered a Loyalist area in Belfast where I had been covering paramilitary coercion and control.

The next month, myself and colleagues at two Sunday newspapers were informed by police that the South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA) planned to carry out an attack on us. The blanket threat led to condemnation from politicians across the political divide. A day later, those same politicians were informed their lives were also under threat from the same gang. In November, the threats escalated, with police visiting me at my home twice within 12 hours. They informed me of two separate threats emanating from the UDA, which stated that I would be entrapped and shot dead. In February, my name was sprayed on a number of walls beside an image of a gun crosshair, yet another threat to shoot me dead.

Politicians and police vowed to do what was needed to hold the people behind those threats to account. But today, as I sit here and wonder what is coming next, no one has. And I have little faith anyone ever will be. When police fail to arrest a dangerous criminal who threatens a newborn baby, with enough evidence to do so, what hope is there of the shadowy figures behind the death threats ever being brought to justice?